Sun Reflections: November 27, 2019

Boyville prepares for Thanksgiving
The 13 boys living at Boyville Home in Mabton were active in preparing their Thanksgiving dinner under the direction of Mrs. E. W. Jessup, the facility’s head cook. The boys at the ranch had a hand in picking out the turkeys and all the fixing for their meal, as well as an opportunity to work on cooking the meal with Mrs. Jessup.
Grandview airman on new assignment
Airman Apprentice Richard H. Keir, USN of Grandview, was reported serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga at Long Beach, Calif. It was in port to undergo conversion from an attack carrier to an anti-submarine warfare carrier.
New stewardess named
Linda Mae Williams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Williams of Mabton, earned her wings as a United Airlines stewardess following the completion of her training near Chicago, Ill. A graduate of Bickleton High School, she also graduated from Central Washington College of Education.
Stiltner joins women rifle team
Freshman Karen Stiltner of Sunnyside joined women college rifle team at Eastern Washington State College and made her first competition in Cheney at the invitational tourney. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jess Stiltner.
Accident lands two in hospital
Two Sunnyside teenagers were sent to Valley Memorial Hospital after they smashed their pickup into the rear of a Sunnyside School bus on Washout Road. Injured were Stephen Kerby, 17, and brother Curtis Kerby, 15. None of the 79 children on the school bus were injured in the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.