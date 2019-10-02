Top realtor named
Leona Danielson of Sunnyside was elected “Realtor of the Year” by the Lower Valley Board of Realtors during the Washington Association of Realtors Annual Convention held in Spokane. She was also honored for her outstanding contributions to the community and the real estate industry.
Governor honors local girl
Karen Burckhardt was named the youth winner of the Governor’s Personal Service Beautification Award by Gov. Dan Evans in ceremonies held in Olympia. Her 4-H work as the two-year chairman for the “March on Garbage” campaign earned her the award. She was accompanied to Olympia by her mother Mrs. Lester (Ruth) Burckhardt and her grandmother Mrs. Anne Miller, of Sunnyside.
Clubs announce fall meetings
This week in October, notices were published in the Sunnyside Sun for the meetings of the World War I Veterans and Ladies Auxiliary, the Yakima Valley branch of Pen Women, the Grandmother’s Club and the Riverside Club.
The Junior Women’s Club announced its plans to collect glasses and frames for its “New Eyes for the Needy” campaign, according to club members Mrs. Gary Staggers and Mrs. Virgil Myers.
Son returns home to visit parents
Sgt. Theo B. Hall and family was in Sunnyside to visit his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hugh M. Hall, and his brother, Robert D. Hall, all of Sunnyside. Sgt. Hall was stationed at Mather Air Force Base in California. He has recently completed a four-year tour of duty in England.
Local artists win State fair ribbons
Sunnyside Art Association members Ruth Becker and Margorie Cooley received first place ribbons in the juried art divisions in Juried Art and Open Art shows held at the Central Washington Fair in Yakima.
Their paintings were to be placed on display at the Yakima Regional Library during the month of October. Ardis Emery of Sunnyside received an honorable mention in the juried division for her “Autumn Melody”, a leaf collage. Rita Liska had submitted a pen and ink sketch in the juried section. Also participating in the open art event were Marie Kasinger and Opal Lewis.
Guests’ favorite shared
Mrs. Jim Reep shared her recipe for “Nanaimo Bars” in on the Women’s Activities page in the popular “recipe corner” feature. She worked as a dental assistant in Dr. Ken Drewel’s office. She said the recipe was a “hit” with her guests.
Rotary club gave up suits for kids
The Rotary Club members cleaned their closets to host a “suit sale” to raise funds for such youth projects as the swim team, football team, and for its sponsorship of local Camp Fire and Scouting troops.
Chamber President named
Local businessman Homer Greer was installed as the president of the Chamber of Commerce by outgoing president Bob Bauerle during the Chamber’s installation banquet. Serving as vice president was Larem Severson , manager of the Bank of Sunnyside and Rudy Lutjemeir, manager of the Seattle-First National Bank as treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.