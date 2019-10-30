Wendell Phillips School sold to developer
A former country school - Wendell Phillips School – was sold in October 1969 for $2,155. The price included the building and four acres of land on South Wendell Phillips Road.
The property was sold by the Sunnyside School Board to Louis Wielkiewicz, who announced he would move his family to the property and open a sales yard on the grounds.
The school was declared as surplus property by the district and classes had not been held at the building in a few years.
Planned Parenthood named new director
Mrs. Paul Garbe was named the fulltime executive director of the Sunnyside and Yakima Planned Parenthood Centers.
The Sunnyside clinic opened in August at the public health office, 206 S. 13th St., for families seeking family planning help.
Mrs. Garbe was to work with the physicians, Grandview and Prosser volunteers who support the local clinic as registered nurses, practical nurses, interpreters and clerical staff.
James Killingstad earns Vietnam citation
Airman First Class James G. Killingstad, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon E. Killingstad of Sunnyside, was recognized for helping his unit earn a citation from the Republic of Vietnam.
Killingstad, a weapons mechanic at Bien Hoa AB, Vietnam, was assigned to the 3rd Tactical Fighter Wing, which earned the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.
Carolyn Garrison led hospital Candy Stripers
Carolyn Garrison, a Sunnyside High School junior, and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Garrison of Sunnyside, was elected chairman of the Valley Memorial Hospital Candy Stripers program.
She will oversee 22 girls, under the direction of Nurse Supervisor Gladys Wark. The girls provided 512 hours of volunteer service helping with office, lab, x-ray, central service medical records and dietary duties as well as working on the floor.
U&I Sugar mailed 1968 checks to state growers
U&I Sugar Company mailed checks totaling $1,256,018 to Washington and Oregon sugar beet growers, including those in the Lower Valley area. U&I Sugar operated factories in Toppenish and Moses Lake. The average per ton rate was $16.38.
Asparagus crop size down
Preliminary figures for the 1969 Washington State asparagus crop was placed at 22,350 tons, reported as eight percent below the 1968 gross. Hot weather in June was credited with the lower yield.
Local growers harvested 17,100 acres in 1968 and the 1969 estimate was pegged at 17,600 acres.
