Sun Reflections: September 25, 2019

Sunnyside School District budget set at $2.8 million
Sunnyside School District expected to spend $2,833,781 for the 1969-1970 school year. The spending proposal was slightly less that than was offered in the district’s preliminary budget. Nevertheless, it was the largest budget ever prepared for the year’ operations, according to district officials.
The 1968-1969 budget was $2,409,331.
Cascade Gas Co. safety record noted
Cascade Gas Co, celebrated the company’s longest safety record, dating from to December 1962 to Sept. 18, 1969, with 272,400 working hours without loss time accidents, at a dinner for the Sunnyside office employees. The recognition was presented by firm’s president O.M. Jones. The record was declared the longest in the company’s history. Also honored was retired Sunnyside Cascade Gas Officer Manager Hal Worth, who worked with the company during that recording period.
Chappell thanks community its support
Doug Chappell, who was wounded in action in Vietnam ,wrote a thank you letter to the Sunnyside Sun readers which appeared on the front page, Sept. 25, 1969. In it he wrote “Due to the inability for me to use both my arms fully, I am unable to answer all the mail sent by the people of Sunnyside. I appreciate very much all of the letters and cards I received. I would like to answer them all personally, and maybe someday I will be able to. In the meantime, I have to use this means to say thank you. I am doing fine and hope to be home shortly.”
Champion canine showing
A newcomer to the dog raising business and dog shows, Mrs. Shirley Henderson of Granger, earned five points in a major dog show in Renton where she showed her two-year-old Afghan – “Greenhill’s Khym of Ghrangher.” He came home with best of show under the handling of Phoebe Stewart.
Specialist Firestone awarded Bronze Medal
Specialist/5 Ernest Firestone, son of Mrs. Ruth Firestone of Mabton, received a Bronze Medal for his professionalism under adverse conditions in combat environment during the period of Feb. 1969 and June 1969 while stationed in Tanan, Vietnam.
