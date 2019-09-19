Sun Reflections: September 18, 2019

European hops study written by Mabton man
Washington State University scholar and prominent Yakima Valley hop grower Dr. David A. Strausz of Mabton was the author of the first comprehensive American report, “The Hop Industry of eastern Europe and the Soviet Union.”
The study examined the Yakima Valley which produced more than 40 percent of the world’s hops and was considered the largest hop growing region in the United States since 1950.
An assistant professor of geography, Strausz operated the Yakima Chief Ranches in Mabton before starting his own hop ranch – David A. Strausz Ranch. The Yakima Valley
Bickleton School considered ‘remote and necessary’
Bickleton School superintendent Ted Rogers received notice this week in history that the Bickleton School would be considered a “remote and necessary school district” and continue to receive extra weighting factors for future funding. Without the notification, the district stood to lose $26,000 in state funding.
Junior Women’s Club turned over music funds
Sunnyside Junior Women’s Club event chairwomen Mrs. Vernon Feezell and Mrs. Gary Staggers turned over more than $300 in profits from the “Battle of the Band” event held in conjunction with the Sunshine Days weekend to Ray Rutz, the event’s general chairman.
Sewer bond issue got voter approval
Sunnyside voters approved the passage of a $175,000 sewer bond issue by a margin of nearly four to one. Voter turn-out was 38 percent, meaning 1,047 people voted on the issue, of which 827 ‘Yes’ votes.
Flodin is Banana Belt Golf tourney winner
Bill Flodin, of Sunnyside with a gross score of 141 for 36 holes, shot three under par. He completed against 156 other golfers during the two-day tournament. Low net winner was D.B. Wolswoth with a score of 130.
Citizenship classes offered
The Equal Opportunity Center plan to offer citizen ship classes at the center, 701 North Ave., under the direction of Ricardo Garcia.
Mabton man served 13 months in Vietnam
Marine Lance Corporal; David G. Marquez, son of Mr. and Mrs. Trinidad V. Marquez of Mabton, was stationed with the Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 362 and decommissioned during ceremonies at Phu Bai.
He was then reassigned to complete his normal 13-month tour in Vietnam with the First Marine Aircraft Wing.
