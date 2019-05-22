The top headline on May 22, 1969 was “Dogs to be controlled; sewers to be constructed.” The story told of a special election for Sunnyside voters, deciding on the passage of a new dog leash law and gain the approval of a general obligation bond issue to construct storm sewers in the city in the amount of $175,000.
The American Legion Auxiliary named its Co-Chairwomen for the annual Poppy Days as Mrs. William (Dottie) Aikens and Wava Ash. They were assisted in the annual fundraiser by Girl State delegates Rose Filicetti, Pam Roberts and Debbie Shuley of Sunnyside, Suzanne Pederson and Margie Rice of Granger, as well as the 1967 delegates Kathy Aiken, Barbara Mahre and Diana Roberts of Sunnyside, and Jane Gould of Granger.
Mabton High School announced Kattie Sharpe as 1969 class valedictorian and Kathy Boast as salutatorian for its graduation class.
Dalia and Juan Aguilar were advertising authentic Mexican food for in-dining or take out at Juan’s Mexican Foods at 424 Highway 12, Sunnyside.
From the neighborhood correspondent’s news columns, it was reported that Mrs. Lillie Bryant of Mabton called on Mr. and Mrs. Russell Reynolds in Sunnyside after touring the John Day Dam over the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Boyd Bales of Mabton. Mrs. Harry Rynearson spent Sunday in Prosser Memorial Hospital for medical care.
Chief Builder Elmer E. Brumley, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Newt Bromley of Bickleton, was advanced to “Chief” while serving at Naval Construction Training Unit, Gulfport, Miss.
Sue Blume was installed as Rainbow Worthy Advisor at the Sunnyside Assembly of Rainbow Girls at the Masonic Lodge. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Blume. Her fellow officers were Debbie Taylor, Shari Luther, Whitney Williams and Roanne Zigler. Also serving as officers were Darlene Bryant, Judy Furukawa, Sandy Liefeste Mary Aiken, Alice Hardin, Donna Krebs, Sara Woodyard, Pam Kellogg, Mary Zigler, Kathy McQuesten, Georgine Wade, Becky Taylor and Joanne Bentley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.