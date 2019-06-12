This week in June 1969, Sunnyside Sun readers learned that 15 Sunnyside High School girls were vying for the Miss Sunnyside crown to be presented during Sunshine Days in September. Those seeking the title, hosted by the Sunnyside Jaycees, were Suzanne Blume, Myra Myers, Marcia Greco, DebBee Bootsma, Pamela Roberts, Marloretta Grant, Linda Johnston, Debra Johnson, Patti Neill, Carol Anne Hicks, Laurie Shearer, Mary Egan, Debra Stout, Nancy Potter and Patty McQuesten.
During the annual spring Sunnyside Sun subscription drive, seven children won bikes for their good salesmanship. Debra Prilucik was first place winner and Don Gillihan had the second “most successful sales” in the subscription. Also winning bikes were Glenn Cromwell, Timothy Meuret, Ken Nygaard, Sheri Harper and Susan Rogers.
The Retail Merchants committee and the Chamber of Commerce hosted a five-day carnival in town for the amusement of the community youngsters. The carnival was scheduled to bring 12 rides to town as part of the annual Fun Fair, which included merchants offering merchandise sales.
Sunnyside Marine Private 1st Class Paul B. Bowen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Bowen, participated in operation “Oklahoma Hills,” conducted by First Marine Division in a strike against Danang region.
Willard Winters of Mabton was named by Gov. Dan Evans’ to the new Department of Agriculture’s 11-member committee to assist in establishing a livestock disease diagnostic program.
Killingstad Bros. was offering a complete living room set for $199.99 and a nice form tv recliner was on sale for $59.95.
Five local couples announced their weddings on the Women’s Activities pages, including Larry and Sandy Clark, Robert and June Bleakney, Bill and Barbara Johnson, Darryl and Bonnie Duffin, and Jacob and Melinda Burma Jr.
Elie Patnode of Grandview was named to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Hop Marketing Advisory Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.