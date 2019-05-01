Sunnyside School Board announced its largest school budget at $2,817,818. The number marked the first time the school district has sent out a budget over $2 million. It did include a 7 percent increase for teacher salaries.
One of the top headlines this week in 1969, was the announcement that long time Sunnyside pioneer, Roscoe Sheller, 80, had passed. A prominent historian, businessman and rancher, he became a writer following a prolonged illness. Ben Snipes Northwest Cattleman, Courageous and Water, and Blow Sand were among his more renown books. In all, he wrote seven books about the Yakima Valley, covering everything from long cattle drives to the history of irrigation in the valley.
Bob Bauerle was named “Boss of the Year” by the Pro-Sun-Gra Credit Women Club at its annual Boss’ Day breakfast. He was a local businessman.
The May 1 edition included an update on Prosser man, Army Specialist Four Larry G. Kleingartner, who had just been assigned to the10th Transportation Battalion near Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam. He entered the Army in 1968 and was an accountant before joining the military.
Mrs. John W. Mayes was featured in the “Recipe Corner,” a regular feature in the Sun. She shared her recipes for “Baked Eggs” and “Caramels,” which appeared to be her six children’s favorite foods.
Valley Memorial Hospital “capped” eight Candy Stripers for having volunteered 50 hours of work at the hospital. Earning their caps were Susan Blume, Sandra Turner, Lis Hernandez, Nancie Howell, Carol Warriner, Darlene Cullen, Andrea Harvey and Susan Goodman. Hospital Director of Nurses Gladys Wark, R.N. handled the ceremony.
