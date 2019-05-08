Dr. Jack Hale presented Sunnyside Schools Attendance Officer Gifford Jones with the “Eyes over Washington “ Award given by the State Optometric Association for outstanding service to humanity. Hale was the association’s award chairman.
One of the top headlines this week in 1969, was a photograph of the Sunnyside float which won first place in the Granger Cherry Festival Parade The court included Miss Sunnyside Cindy Peebles and Princesses Barbara Mahre and Patti Carlyle. The float also appeared in a nightglow even thorough Sunnyside streets before traveling to participate in the Spokane Lilac Festival Parade.
Sunnyside High School announced 236 seniors will attend graduation on June 1. Jim Hole and William Snow were selected as class speakers.
Larry Highsmith of Sunnyside announced he would be states at a patrol inspector in El Centro, Calif following his graduation form the United Sates Boarder Patrol Academy at Los Fresnos, Texas. He was the son of Reginald Highsmith of Wood Road.
Mrs. Bert (Alice) Benedetti was named the new Chamber of Commerce secretary. She takes over for Mrs. Don Lybeck, who was moving to the coast where her husband has been promoted to sergeant in the States Patrol.
Mrs. Kenneth Egan’s piano students were to present their spring recital .
Among those playing were Wendy Rausch, Cherri Childers, Lori Houser, Dana Larimore, Steve Slupsky, James Alexander, Bret Alexander, Susan Severson, Sandra Scott and Cynthia Wiggins.
