One of the top headlines this week in 1969, the announcement of Sunnyside General Hospital’s $165,000 expansion, which was to allow for 15 additional beds, new equipment and administrative offices.
The hospital was built in 1962.
Dale Cullen was elected president of the Sunnyside High School Future Farmers of America chapter. Jesse Timmermans was installed as vice president, Corey Berg as secretary, Mike Berk as treasurer, Jeff Kinsey as reporter, and Sam Morrow as sentinel. Chevy Chase was chapter adviser.
Master Sgt. James Champion was reported to be stationed at Udorn Royal Air Force Base in Thailand.
The sergeant was assigned as communications superintendent in the Air Force communications service. His wife, Nancy, was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Schneider of Grandview.
Judy Johnson was accepted to spend six months in Iran as an IFYE (International Farm Youth Exchange) student as part of her post 4-H experience. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Johnson of Sunnyside.
Her mother was her 4-H club leader.
The May irrigation outlooks remained “good” according to the Sun reports. The low elevation snowpack was still well above the normal.
Four engagements and two weddings were announced on the women’s activities page. Joyce and Jim Sheeley and Lt. Robert and Cecelia Smith announced their weddings. Engagements were told for Mary Beth Padgham and Bill Goodrich, Arnola Etulain and Russell Griffith, Kristi Freeburg and John Cope and Dodie O’Connor and Patrick Thompson.
