MABTON — Volunteer Firefighter Del Whitmore manned the egg frying grill for the annual Volunteer Fireman’s Breakfast, a job that, by the end of three hours, qualified him as a short order cook.
He served made to order eggs to more than 100 people, who joined the firemen for breakfast kicking off the city Community Days celebration.
“We started at about 6:30 a.m. this morning,” said the volunteer cook Saturday morning.
He and fellow firemen, including Mabton Department Chief Luke Cussins, served pancakes, fried potatoes and sausage, along Del’s eggs.
Whitmore, who is the Grandview Fire Captain and his wife, Erin Whitmore, both volunteer for Yakima Fire District No. 5, Mabton and the Glade area.
“I’m on duty today for Fire District Five. So, I only have time to eat and go if need be,” she commented.
But being at the firemen’s breakfast is mandatory and draws other volunteers from the community like School District federal grants director Caleb Oten and Joe West, Artz-Fox Elementary principal.
“We just like helping out,” the men agreed, who added they planned on being in the 11 a.m. parade.
Families showed up to support the firemen before finding places along the parade route.
Mabton Community Grand Marshal status was given to the Greater Mabton Association, represented by Gaye Vandermyn, who was accompanied by Linda Lee Bales. Among those earning trophies at the parade were the Sunnyside Community Float with the Miss Sunnyside Court and the Team Street Kings Car Club.
More than 40 Charros dancing horses and riders added to the parade excitement. Following the parade, the riders and horses competed in a dance competition across the street from Feezell Park.
