SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside High School graduates Britney Zhu and Ashlee Maldonado will each received a P.E.O Chapter EX $1,000 scholarship, announced Yvonne Sykes, Chapter scholarship facilitator.
Zhu plans to attend University of California-Davis or University of Washington, where she will major in computer science and software development.
Maldonado will attend Santa Clara University, where she will pursue her dream of entering medical field as well as her basketball career.
