SUNNYSIDE — The annual Yakima Valley Reads program will feature, “The Only Woman In The Room” by Marie Benedict during their fall reading program to encourage library patrons all reading and discussing the same book.
The library event encourages adults to read, discuss a single book, library officials explained.
“This year’s chosen book is a fictionalized account of the life of Hedy Lamarr, a 1940s actress, glamour icon and scientist credited with groundbreaking invention, which helped change the world,” Terry Reader, a Yakima Library spokesperson remarked.
“Copies of the book are available at the Sunnyside Community Library, in Mabton and Granger in the Lower Yakima Valley,” Reeder added.
Sponsored by the Yakima Valley Libraries Foundations, “The Only Woman In The Room” book copies are available while supplies last. The book is also available through the library’s audio and ebook Overdrive system.
“We will hold our group discussion in Sunnyside Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m.,” Sunnyside Community Library Specialist Marcelina Ortega said.
“I’ve already started listening to the audio version of the book,” she added. “I knew she was an actress, but I didn’t know much else about her. I’m finding her story very interesting.”
Community members are also urged to attend film screenings and guest speakers all discussing topics and themes from the book.
The film, “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” Saturday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.,” Ortega explained.
“Hollywood and the Home Front: Tinseltown’s Contributions to WWII” will be the subject of a program presented by audio historian John Jensen Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the library.
