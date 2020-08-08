SUNNYSIDE — Almost 170 participants were present online as the School District Board of Directors met for a special Zoom meeting Friday night and unanimously voted to proceed in the online Continuous Learning 2.0 model when campuses plan to reopen on August 26.
Although the board agreed to reopening schools in an online format, how long students will be online for and utilization of staff is the next set of challenges they will confront in the following weeks.
The public, which consisted largely of educators, disagreed within the virtual chat box regarding working inside the building. At the suggestion of Superintendent Kevin McKay, the board will address the matter following his discussion concerning a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) – which is a temporary understanding between the union and the school district contract addendums.
Opening comments from several educators included teachers Jonathan Babcock and Joyce Stark, who presented an overview of schools that have already opened and data pertaining to the transmission of the virus.
Babcock commented on how Yakima County has nearly five times the infection rate the Department of Health recommended for reopening face-to-face for teaching of small groups.
“We’re seeing awful outcomes all over the South with super-spread incidents with districts opening way too fast, with the consequences being students and staff getting COVID. We watched Israel’s COVID rate dramatically drop only for an increase to occur once they reopened schools,” he issued. Babcock urged the district must learn from the mistakes other districts have made and not endanger the community.
Stark’s statement to the board included information learned from the spread of COVID-19. She commented that small droplets produced by humans from just breathing and speaking can travel far distances.
The high school science teacher also produced data from China resulting in 79% of their viral infections originating from asymptomatic cases. “And the Tri-Cities today also said that 80%...of asymptomatic people had tested positive,” Stark added.
Teachers who have children in the school district stated they worry for their children going back into school. Sandra Benitez advised the board, “As a lifelong community member of Sunnyside, I’m concerned that decisions are being made so late in comparison to surrounding districts.”
She noted, “In my opinion, a decision should have been made weeks ago at the previous meeting considering the data from then and now differs very little.” Benitez emphasized the only difference was the drastically shortened time to prepare for the learning model.
President of the Paraeducator Union in Sunnyside Richard Perry – married to board member Michelle Perry – commented to the board about the Continuous Learning 2.0 model and how he would like to see staff working from the building as socially distancing wouldn’t be a challenge for adults, the internet connection would be more ideal, an accountability of work hours, and job security for the paraeducators and custodians.
Bringing staff back into the building was a matter of contention among some of the participants in the Zoom meeting and was debated for about 20 minutes in the group chat. McKay spoke during the typed debate, going over the guidelines provided by the Office of Superintendent Public Instruction Chris Reykdal for reopening, which was provided at the end of June. While some parents and teachers agreed with the idea, others were not willing to risk the health of children.
The school board was in agreement by waiting for the data to become clearer and receiving strong recommendations from Gov. Inslee’s address on Wednesday, Aug. 5, in order to make their decision was the best choice.
Board President Steven Winfree queried how long of a period would the Continuous Learning 2.0 take place and he invited board members to discuss the length of time issue.
Board member Rocky Simmons stated, “We need a semester or trimester and you can’t transition overnight. So that has to be built in. I think it’s reasonable.”
Dylan Gardner was also in favor of a specific amount of time for students to adjust and to bring stability. Winfree agreed in favor of the longer increment for the Continuous Learning 2.0 model.
Michelle Perry believed that a shorter timetable would be preferable. “I actually think we need to go to a shorter time period.” Her concern was if the confirmed cases of infections dropped and there was already a commitment to a longer period of online instruction, students would be deprived of being able to transition back into classrooms in a hybrid model.
The hybrid model would consist of a rotation schedule for students being instructed in class, face-to-face and online.
“I think it’s something we need to continuously monitor,” Michelle Perry stressed.
Sandra Linde believed stability was also important, particularly for special populations. “I want the flexibility to meet the needs of the individual families. I’m not in favor of picking the date because I don’t think we know what we’re facing.”
Winfree believed there would be flexibility to introduce those students in need back into the schools and McKay confirmed the phased in approach.
McKay stated that because he has not met with the staff to discuss working from the building or in devising an MOU, after he has had the opportunity to formally discuss the changes with the staff.
“I think as a superintendent and my recommendation to the board is that once you have that information you could take action on that at the August board meeting or a special meeting,” McKay suggested.
The nearly 90-minute-long meeting concluded with the board planning to address the matter in an upcoming meeting. (A specified date was not confirmed.)
Superintendent McKay issued a letter on the Sunnyside School District website and assured more information will follow to finetune details.
He emphasized, “Please know that we understand the questions, confusion, and frustration this may cause many families and likewise, the relief many people will feel as well. Our goal is to provide the strongest learning system possible for our students, no matter where they are when doing the learning.”
