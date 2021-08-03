Sunnyside triple cribbage header crowns 2021 National Champion

Erik Locke, of Wood Village, Ore. and Dave Yaeger, of Kettle Falls came to Sunnyside with eight points separating them for the 2021 National Title. Locke qualified and went a couple of rounds to earn enough points to win the National Championship.
They weren’t the only players to make the trip looking for the end-of-season points. Keith Widener, who flew in from North Carolina, was second in the East Division standings. If he could collect forty points, he would be crowned the East Champion and Top 10 in the national standings. Chad Frischmann, of Eau Claire, Wis., was looking to become an all American as well.
On Thursday, July 29, at the Sunnyside VFW, the first tournament was held. The 18th Mid-Week Challenge drew 57 players. Jim Langley of Red Bluff, Calif. was the High Qualifier, Michael Safaly, of Federal Way, was the Main Champion, Cecil Jensen of Boise, Idaho finished second, Steve Duis from Grandview and Kai Lemrise, of Crescent City, Calif., finished third.
In the 40-player Mid-Week consolation, Widener was the High Qualifier and then topped the field besting Darlene Stier of Phoenix, Ariz. earning enough points to give him the East Division and All American.
The 19th Summer Classic was played Saturday, July 30 drawing 75 players. James Abbot had the high qualifying card. Three players, Carl Venes of Spokane, James Morrow of Sunnyside and Gordon Drummond of Auburn, all held 28-hands. Bob Bartosh of Sacramento, Calif., held a 29-hand, which earned him $100 from the American Cribbage Congress for holding the highest hand in cribbage. Todd Malmgren of Clackamas, Ore., was the main champion, Matt Padrow of Scappoose, Ore., was second, Dan Fergus, of Zillah, and Dana McClain of Battle Ground, finished third.
In the Summer Classic Consolation, 40 players, Laurie Logan was the High Qualifier. She went all the way to the finals before Dallas, Oregon’s Greg Schlesner beat her for the final tournament of the season. However, the points Logan won were enough to make her an All American for the 2021 season.
Sunday morning, August 1, started the new Cribbage Season.
56 players started the new season in the Western Region Championships. Sunnyside’s Betty Brumley was the High Qualifier. Hal Lamon of Tacoma won the tournament championship, Morrow finished second, Joanne Thomas of Tacoma, and John Kern of La Mesa, Calif. finished third.
20 players stayed for the Consolation and another Sunnyside player, Linda Johnson, was High Qualifier. Laura Clark of Bainbridge Island won her first sanctioned tournament and Widener finished second.
