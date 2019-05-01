PROSSER — Valley Theater Company, which owns and performs in the Princess Theatre, has announced its 2019-2020 season lineup, titled “A Season of Surprises.”
VTC Artistic Director Candace Andrews has selected a romantic comedy, a classic musical comedy, a comedy and a musical farce.
“Each of these shows will delight audiences with their humor, a sense of wonder and their revelations,” said Andrews.
The season will open in mid-September with “Sirens,” a romantic comedy by Deborah Zoe Laufer. SueEllen Davis will direct.
Auditions for “Sirens” will take place in early June; audition information will be available on the Princess Theatre website in early May.
For its December production, VTC will present Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn,” with Suzanne Kephart as director.
Based on the classic film, “Holiday Inn” has been updated for the stage and contemporary audiences.
Valley Theater Company will present another comedy, “The Kitchen Witches” by Caroline Smith, in February. Kristin Lerch will direct.
VTC will close its season with the musical farce, “Pirates of Penzance.”
Kimberly Starr will be the director. Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic musical opens as a band of tenderhearted, raucous pirates celebrates the coming of age of orphaned Frederic, who was mistakenly apprenticed to them until his 21st birthday.
All performances will be at Prosser’s Princess Theatre; each will have a five-performance run, including one Sunday matinee apiece.
Season tickets will be available May 5 at www.ThePrincessTheatre.net.
