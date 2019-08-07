SUNNYSIDE — Taco makers from the around the region will be attempting to win the hearts of the judges at the Second Annual Taco Wars Festival to be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10 at Best Western Plus Grapevine Inn, 1849 Quail Lane.
Co-sponsored by 509 Heavy Hittas and 509 Hype, the event will feature 11 taco trucks and vendors all competing for the “Best Taco.” Live music and a beer garden are also part of the entertainment.
There is no charge to attend.
