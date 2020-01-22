Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care plans to host its 40th annual Hospice Gala on Saturday, Feb. 1st at 5 p.m., at Puterbaugh Farms 686 Green Valley Road, Mabton.
The annual event is sold out. Individual and business sponsorships are still available. This year’s Gala is also in need of silent auction items. For additional information contact Shelby Moore, executive director at 509-837-1676.
Funds are raised to support HHPC programs to care for children and adults facing terminal illnesses who live in Benton and Yakima Counties.
