YAKIMA – The magic of sports can sometimes transcend the final score and when it does, a team’s purpose becomes bigger than the game itself – the Toppenish Wildcats experienced such a feeling as they celebrated their sixth place 2020 WIAA Class 2A Hardwood Classic trophy with an honored community of cheering fans Saturday morning.
“It went beyond basketball and I believe that,” senior Isaac Perez proudly affirmed as he departed the visitor’s locker room following their 58-63 game against the Black Hills Wolves. “It was more than just a game – that was something for our community and why I haven’t cried like this in a long time!”
Perez celebrated his 18th birthday with his extended Wildcat family while hugging teammates and soaking up the big stage moment at the northeast section at the Sundome. Tears of emotions were transformed into triumphant smiles when the celebratory party began to sing in unison, ‘happy birthday.’
“This bunch of young men, I feel have done more than just basketball for our community,” Toppenish coach John Mesplie confidently expressed, despite his exhausted voice after four straight tournament games. “This is one year I think they just really made our community a lot more tightknit and coming together. They’re a special group.”
Coach said seniors Manuel Felan, Nick Garza, Matthew Ramirez, along with Perez helped build the program’s high achieving culture by their strong leadership and academic accomplishments. He credited them for being role models to the five sophomores and one freshman who rounded out the team.
“It’s a great day to be a Wildcat! This was just an amazing season from beginning to end,” Athletic Director Brett Stauffer exclaimed. “It’s one of the best groups of talented boys that we’ve had in the school’s 100 year plus history.”
Sophomore Jason Grant wasn’t trying to hold back his outpouring feelings for his teammates as he walked off the floor, rather he was trying to find the right words of what they meant to him.
“I’m going to really miss them. It’s different with these guys, I don’t know why. They’re special! I’ve known these guys my whole life. I’m speechless. I can’t put it into words,” Grant poetically expressed.
