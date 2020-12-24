MABTON – There was a holiday season of gratefulness shining through the mangled railroad wreckage as BNSF train crew members Don Johnston, conductor and Brandon Lovell, engineer, were able to phone loved ones to tell them they were “OK” after the harrowing collision with a big rig and derailment, which miraculously featured everyone walking away from the crash.
“I think the worst part for me was seeing it coming and then not knowing what was going to happen. And then protecting ourselves,” BNSF Railway Conductor Don Johnston calmly described at the scene.
The 116-container BNSF train was heading east near Mabton when it collided with a semi-truck trailer from Central Machinery Sales Inc. of Pasco at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, adjacent to State Route 22 and Phillips Rd.
The train was traveling about 35-40 mph at the time of impact, causing three engines and seven cars to careen off the tracks and plow into the arid farmland, according to eyewitness accounts.
“When we hit, it was a major, major jolt and then it throws you around. And then all of a sudden, your sideways, sliding down the rail on the ground wondering what’s going to happen next. Are the cars going to come over you, you don’t know,” the shaken conductor stated.
The momentum generated by the 1.3 mile long train gave him reason to worry about the semi-truck and the farm equipment load smashing into the No. 4122 engine upon impact, he said.
“I was mainly concerned about when we hit the truck and trailer that the machine was going to come into the windshield,” Johnston recalled. “I said Brandon, get on the floor,”
The terrifying sounds which rumbled throughout the cockpit reinforced the magnitude of what was taking place all around them, he expressed.
“This is it. This could be it. Is it going to end, all at the same time,” Johnston acknowledged.
The red Kenworth semi-truck rested parallel on the south side of the tracks and faced west with the front of the cab on Phillips Rd.
The demolished flatbed trailer was located on the north side of the train, about 100 ft. east of the John Deere farm tilling equipment. The agricultural implement sat upright on its wheels and appeared to be in one piece.
“Thank god he (the driver) had gotten the truck across the tracks before he got hit otherwise it would have been way worse,” Tom Hagerud, lead flagger reported after slowing down eastbound traffic from the shoulder of SR22.
They had just loaded the farm machinery on the semi-truck trailer, north of the tracks and were proceeding south on Phillips Rd., he conveyed.
“Unfortunately, when you have these rural crossings with no signals or anything on them, nobody heard that train coming. And the horn didn’t blow until it was right there (railroad crossing),” Hagerud said.
Repair crews are working to re-rail the cars and locomotives, and to rebuild the damage tracks. All three locomotives are upright and have been staged by our tracks, according to a BNSF Railway media statement on Thursday, Dec. 24.
Environmental cleanup with responders from BNSF and the Washington State Department of Ecology are underway the release noted.
Vacuum trucks have been used to pump about 6,000 gallons of the remaining diesel out of the tank of the locomotives. Officials estimated nearly 3,000 gallons of fuel was released. The incident is currently under investigation, BNSF Railway Spokesperson Courtney Wallace said.
Patrick Shelby can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 110 or email
