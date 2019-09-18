SUNNYSIDE – With so many fresh vegetables available at area farmers markets, don’t forget to purchase locally grown potatoes.
Ready now are the Yukon golds and red potato which are both perfect from different twist on cool refreshing potato salads.
The Washington State Potato Commission suggests “Avocado BLT Potato Salad” for the best of all worlds. It easy to make for a large group coming over Sunday football or a tailgate party at the high school football games.
Avocado BLT Potato Salad
Complexity: very easy
Prep: 25 min | Cook: 25 min | Ready in 50 min
Serves: 24
Cal: 270 per serving
Ingredients:
- 6 lbs. red potatoes, unpeeled
- 1 1/2 cups plain Greek yogurt (14 ozs.)
- 3/4 cup lemon juice (6 oz.)
- 3/4 cup olive oil (6 oz.)
- 1/3 cup grainy mustard (3 oz.)
- 2 tbsp. honey (1.2 oz.)
- 6 cloves garlic, minced (1 oz.)
- 2 tsp. salt (0.6 oz.)
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 6 cups halved cherry tomatoes (2 lb., 1 oz.)
- 1 lb. bacon, diced and cooked crispy
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh chives (0.8 oz)
- 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh parsley (0.8 oz)
- 4 ripe avocados, halved, pitted, peeled and chopped (1 lb. 4 ozs.)
- 2 large heads romaine lettuce, chopped (2 lbs.)
Directions:
Place potatoes in large saucepan; pour in enough salted water to cover potatoes. Bring to boil; reduce heat to medium. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Let cool completely. Cut into 1-inch cubes.
Meanwhile, whisk together yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, mustard, honey, garlic, salt and pepper until smooth.
Toss potatoes with dressing. Stir in tomatoes, bacon, chives and parsley until combined. Can be covered and refrigerated for up to 8 hours in advance of service. Just before serving, fold in avocados and romaine. Makes 8 quarts.
Serve portion (1 1/3 cups/8 oz per serving) as side dish or appetizer.
Tip: For fully loaded potato salad, add 12 chopped hard-cooked eggs.
Nutrition Facts:
Per 1/24 recipe
Calories 270
Fat 14g
Saturated Fat 2.5g
Cholesterol 10mg
Sodium 400mg
Carbohydrate 31g
Fiber 4g
Sugars 5g
Protein 8g
