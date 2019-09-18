USING FRESH POTATO

USING FRESH POTATO — The farmers markets are flush with fresh locally grown potatoes and here is a way to blend two summer favorites – Avocado BLT Potato Salad.

SUNNYSIDE – With so many fresh vegetables available at area farmers markets, don’t forget to purchase locally grown potatoes.

Ready now are the Yukon golds and red potato which are both perfect from different twist on cool refreshing potato salads.

The Washington State Potato Commission suggests “Avocado BLT Potato Salad” for the best of all worlds. It easy to make for a large group coming over Sunday football or a tailgate party at the high school football games.

Avocado BLT Potato Salad

Complexity: very easy

Prep: 25 min | Cook: 25 min | Ready in 50 min

Serves: 24

Cal: 270 per serving

Ingredients:

  • 6 lbs. red potatoes, unpeeled
  • 1 1/2 cups plain Greek yogurt (14 ozs.)
  • 3/4 cup lemon juice (6 oz.)
  • 3/4 cup olive oil (6 oz.)
  • 1/3 cup grainy mustard (3 oz.)
  • 2 tbsp. honey (1.2 oz.)
  • 6 cloves garlic, minced (1 oz.)
  • 2 tsp. salt (0.6 oz.)
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper
  • 6 cups halved cherry tomatoes (2 lb., 1 oz.)
  • 1 lb. bacon, diced and cooked crispy
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh chives (0.8 oz)
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh parsley (0.8 oz)
  • 4 ripe avocados, halved, pitted, peeled and chopped (1 lb. 4 ozs.)
  • 2 large heads romaine lettuce, chopped (2 lbs.)

Directions:

Place potatoes in large saucepan; pour in enough salted water to cover potatoes. Bring to boil; reduce heat to medium. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Let cool completely. Cut into 1-inch cubes.

Meanwhile, whisk together yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, mustard, honey, garlic, salt and pepper until smooth.

Toss potatoes with dressing. Stir in tomatoes, bacon, chives and parsley until combined. Can be covered and refrigerated for up to 8 hours in advance of service. Just before serving, fold in avocados and romaine. Makes 8 quarts. 

Serve portion (1 1/3 cups/8 oz per serving) as side dish or appetizer.

Tip: For fully loaded potato salad, add 12 chopped hard-cooked eggs.

Nutrition Facts:

Per 1/24 recipe

Calories 270

Fat 14g

Saturated Fat 2.5g

Cholesterol 10mg

Sodium 400mg

Carbohydrate 31g

Fiber 4g

Sugars 5g

Protein 8g

