Riding the new Miss Sunnyside Community Float down Edison Avenue with this year’s theme of “Fantasy Forest,” (left to right, from front to back) is Miss Sunnyside Third Princess Daisy Hernandez, Second Princess Grace Van Belle, Queen Cinthia Santiago and First Princess Hogla Deida Cortez on Tuesday, April 23. Court members and parents designed and created the mobile display to showcase the beauty of the Pacific Northwest with a snowcapped mountain, a waterfall surrounded by green meadows, wild flowers, trees and forest animals. Cinthia Santiago resigned from the court to pursue her commitment with the National Guard. She began the first of a series of boot camp drills this past weekend, making it necessary for her to resign her crown. Her father, Eudoxcio, drove the float downtown. The community debut was her last official duty as Miss Sunnyside. The court will participate in its first hometown parade on Sunday at noon during the 31st annual Cinco de Mayo Parade.
Unveiling parade
- Patrick Shelby
- Updated
Patrick Shelby
News Editor
