Miss Sunnyside Float
Buy Now
Patrick Shelby

Riding the new Miss Sunnyside Community Float down Edison Avenue with this year’s theme of “Fantasy Forest,” (left to right, from front to back) is Miss Sunnyside Third Princess Daisy Hernandez, Second Princess Grace Van Belle, Queen Cinthia Santiago and First Princess Hogla Deida Cortez on Tuesday, April 23. Court members and parents designed and created the mobile display to showcase the beauty of the Pacific Northwest with a snowcapped mountain, a waterfall surrounded by green meadows, wild flowers, trees and forest animals. Cinthia Santiago resigned from the court to pursue her commitment with the National Guard. She began the first of a series of boot camp drills this past weekend, making it necessary for her to resign her crown. Her father, Eudoxcio, drove the float downtown. The community debut was her last official duty as Miss Sunnyside. The court will participate in its first hometown parade on Sunday at noon during the 31st annual Cinco de Mayo Parade.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.