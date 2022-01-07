The Miss Sunnyside Court and the city’s Parks and Rec department are partnering to hold a Valentine’s Day dance that will take place at the Sunnyside Senior Citizen Center Jan. 29.
This is the first time such an event has occurred, and it will include music and dancing of course, but also light refreshments and an opportunity for seniors in the lower valley to connect in a social setting.
The dance is free to attend for anyone 50 years of age or older and the organizers will have enough supplies for up to 100 attendees.
Miss Sunnyside Alex Zieske has committed to developing opportunities for senior citizens to be able to dance in the area.
The event runs from 1-3 p.m. at the Senior Center located at 1400 Federal Way.
