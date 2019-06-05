PROSSER — The annual “Bottles, Brew and BBQ” event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Vintner Village, 100 Merlot Drive.
Tickets are still available at bottlesbrewsbarbecue.com or at the gate, for an afternoon of live music, beer, BBQ and wine sampling.
The Pacific Northwest Barbecue Association competition featuring BBQ crews from all over the region is also scheduled.
