What is Key Club?

Key Club continues to grow since their founding on May 7, 1925 in Sacramento, California, originally starting with eleven members.
Key Club continues to grow since their founding on May 7, 1925 in Sacramento, California, originally starting with eleven members.
Key Club is an international, student-led organization that provides its members with opportunities to provide service, build character and develop leadership.
High school Key Club members help communities by providing acts of services, the Sunnyside Key Club though the 2022-23 school year have found different ways to help the community through their fundraising projects and helping out in community events.
In addition to hosting the Relay for Life fundraiser this year, the SHS Key Club hosted the annual Freeze Out in
December and the Spring Thaw in April, these fundraisers were used as a way to help raise funds for The Lighthouse Center and women facing domestic violence.
The Sunnyside Key Club has also helped out in community events such as the Turkey-Friendly Feast that took place in November.
Key Club operates in high schools and focuses on engaging students in volunteer activities to make a positive impact in their schools and communities.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
