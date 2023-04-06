The Sunnyside Lions Club will be at Safeway, 613 S. Sixth St., on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. handing out White Canes and raising funds towards specific sight-related charities that have been vetted and approved. Monies will be used locally for those in need of sight education, restoration and conservation projects.

