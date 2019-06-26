ELLENSBURG — For a short time, Keisha White was an elected Attorney General. She ran for the position as part of the mock government exercises on the Central Washington University campus last week.
Sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, the Sunnyside High School senior was one of four local delegates to the annual Evergreen Girls State conference the week of June 9-15.
Also attending the week-long event were Macy Sanchez, Gillian Moyer and Citlali Alcaide.
At the last minute, two Mabton High School delegates and a Granger delegate were unable to attend Girls State, said Gail Boose, local Girls State promoter.
Grandview High School was represented by Alexandra Bruinekool and Dulce Licea. Lily Morton and Emily Skeen represented Prosser High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.