GIRL LEADERS

GIRL LEADERS — Recently returned from Evergreen Girls State are Sunnyside High School delegates, front left to right, Keisha White, Gillian Moyer and Citlali Alcaide; back, Macy Sanchez.

 Photo courtesy of Gail Boose

ELLENSBURG — For a short time, Keisha White was an elected Attorney General. She ran for the position as part of the mock government exercises on the Central Washington University campus last week.

Sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, the Sunnyside High School senior was one of four local delegates to the annual Evergreen Girls State conference the week of June 9-15.

Also attending the week-long event were Macy Sanchez, Gillian Moyer and Citlali Alcaide.

At the last minute, two Mabton High School delegates and a Granger delegate were unable to attend Girls State, said Gail Boose, local Girls State promoter.

Grandview High School was represented by Alexandra Bruinekool and Dulce Licea. Lily Morton and Emily Skeen represented Prosser High.

