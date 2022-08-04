PROSSER — The Prosser Memorial Health Foundation has announced the second Wine Country Classic Golf Tournament set for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Canyon Lakes Golf Course in Kennewick. Proceeds from this event will directly benefit Prosser Memorial Health programs.
Registration for the tournament is available on the foundation website and is open to teams of four and single players. Entry fees include a day of golf, lunch, and prizes.
