Wreaths Across America efforts underway

Honoring a fallen veteran at the WAA Ceremony in 2021.

 Courtesy/Sally Van Horn

GRANDVIEW — Fundraising efforts for Grandview’s Wreaths Across America (WAA) Remembrance Ceremony are in full swing.

WAA is a national non-profit 501-(c)3 organization. Its mission is to REMEMBER the fallen, HONOR those who serve, along with their families, and TEACH the next generation about the value of freedom. This year’s efforts are being led by Sally Van Horn and Beverly Schliep.

