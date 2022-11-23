Wreaths Across America efforts underway

GRANDVIEW — Fundraising efforts for Grandview’s Wreaths Across America (WAA) Remembrance Ceremony are in full swing.
WAA is a national non-profit 501-(c)3 organization. Its mission is to REMEMBER the fallen, HONOR those who serve, along with their families, and TEACH the next generation about the value of freedom. This year’s efforts are being led by Sally Van Horn and Beverly Schliep.
This is the 13th year that Grandview has participated in WAA. According to Schliep, “We have really grown since that first year. In 2010, we were able to raise funds for about 200 wreaths. Last year, we were able to raise enough to sponsor wreaths for each of the 535 veterans in the Grandview Cemetery.” This year, 542 gravesites need to be covered.
Grandview is one of over 3,400 locations that will be holding the remembrance wreath laying ceremony. It will be held on Saturday, 17 Dec at 9am at the Grandview Cemetery. The public is invited to participate in the free event. Van Horn, a retired Navy Commander, provided details about the ceremony.
“The ceremony is an excellent opportunity to teach our youth the importance of honoring those who have served in the military in the defense of America. It highlights the values that are central to the military, such as honor, courage, commitment and integrity.” The ceremony includes patriotic traditions such as the playing of taps and the gun salute, as well as a brief teaching moment.
“The remembrance ceremony is a great way for the community to come together,” she added. More than 100 members of the community participate in the ceremony by laying wreaths on the veteran gravesites. Volunteers from the Transportation Department of the Walmart Distribution Center, the American Legion and teens and staff from the Grandview High School also play an important role in preparing for the ceremony.
There is still time to help in the fundraising efforts. Each wreath can be sponsored for $15. Of this amount, $5 goes to the Fred E. Hayes American Legion Post 57, supporting local veteran’s needs.
Donation cans are located at the 10-4 Café and Eli & Kathy’s. Children at Harriet Thompson and McClure Elementary Schools are also collecting coins to help sponsor wreaths.
For more information or to get a sponsorship form, please contact Sally Van Horn at 703-774-6310.
