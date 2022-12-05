Beginning January 1, 2023, Yakima Valley Libraries (YVL) will no longer charge late fines for overdue library materials. The decision to ‘go fine-free’ was approved by the Library District’s Board of Trustees on October 24, and is in alignment with YVL’s mission to provide “free, open, and full access to a vast array of information and ideas.”

Under YVL’s current circulation policy, patrons are charged $0.10 per item, per day in overdue fines, and their borrowing privileges are blocked once an account has accrued more than $10 in fines.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.