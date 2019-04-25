YARD SALE PICKIN’ — Rachel Cameron and Robin Cameron of Goldendale traveled to Zillah Saturday to shop the 89 sales offered during the Zillah Community Yard Sale. Their treasure hunts included a stop at the Mountain View Southern Baptist Church, where the sales were benefiting a local family. The city-wide yard sale takes place once a year in the spring.
