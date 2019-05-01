YAKIMA — The Art Department’s semi-annual clay sale will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday morning in the Palmer Hall building lobby, on the main Yakima Valley College campus, 16th St. and Nob Hill Blvd.
The sale features functional and sculptural work, created by students and faculty over the past several quarters. The sale includes bowls, mugs, pitchers, planters, and odds and ends.
This year’s sale will also feature YVC Clay t-shirts with the catchphrase “We’re Kiln it!”
All proceeds will be used to purchase equipment and supplies for the YVC clay studio and program, and printmaking studio.
