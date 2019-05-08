YAKIMA — Yakima Valley students earning their degrees during winter quarter included the following local graduates (by city):
Grandview: Associate of Arts – Javier Garcia, Kassandra Perez*, Natalie C. Renteria*, Johanna Torres*, Alicia Bella Valley*, Maria Susana Ventura;
Associate of Nursing - Kendra Charvet and Araceli Granados;
Associate of Applied Science in Agribusiness – Hector Manuel Mendoza;
Associate of Applied Science in Medical Assisting- Guadalupe Camarena Angeles, Zaira Ruiz Campuzano, Olga Cuevas-Hernandez;
Granger: Associate of Arts - Brandie Nicole Castro, Nell Ramirez Godinez and Diana Saucedo;
Mabton: Associate of Applied Science in Medical Assisting – Kayla Amber Aparicio Amaro Magana;
Outlook: Associate of Arts – Daisy Marquez; Associate in General Studies - Abisag Almaguer;
Prosser: Associate of Arts - Guadalupe Myers; Associate of Nursing – Jessica Garcia;
Sunnyside: Associate of Arts- Kayla Esqueda, Emmanuel Israel Garcia*+, Kimberly Perez Maldonado*, Lilianna Romero, Erika L. Valdez Villagomez;
Associate of General Studies - Jesse Hernandez Jr*;
Associate of Applied Science in Civil Engineering Technology- Aldo H. De Paz*;
Associate of Applied Science in Medical Assisting – Candelario Corona, Angelita Madrigal and Llesenia Ramos;
Zillah: Associate of Arts – Deborah J. Etheridge*, Ryan Golob, Mallory M. Isley, Maricela Lopez, Andes Ponce and Yesenia Sanchez.
