ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE
Sale: 7-21-2022 @ 11:00 a.m.
M&R Sales & Towing LLC
64491 Hwy 97
Toppenish, WA 98948
Inspection from 8:00 a.m. until sale.
1996 Town & Country NO PLATE
1C4GP54L6TB363486
1993 Cavalier BVF4683
1G1JF14T2P7326745
2003 Focus CBZ5133
3FAFP31363R168106
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 15, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.