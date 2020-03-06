OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, March 9 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, five-way mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday March 10 – Chicken parmesan with pasta, Normandy blend, green beans, pineapple, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, March 11 – Scalloped potatoes with ham, diced carrots, fruit cocktail, diced, coffee, tea or milk.
Thursday, March 12 – Southwest ziti, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, March 13 – Sesame orange pork, Yakisoba noodles, cucumbers with ranch, cauliflower, pears, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, March 9 – Cocoa Puffs soft filled bar, orange juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Tuesday, March 10 – Orange juice, fruit sidekick, power ball donut, variety milk.
Wednesday, March 11 – Assorted cereals, orange juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, March 12 – Strawberry mini pancakes, apple juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Friday, March 13 – Maple pancake breakfast sandwich, orange juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, March 9 – Pulled pork slider sandwich, tater tots, baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, variety milk.
Tuesday, March 10 – Chicken patty on a bun, tater tots, broccoli florets, applesauce, whole grain chocolate chips cookies, variety milk.
Wednesday, March 11 – Posole, Pico de Galo, shredded cabbage, lime wedges, sliced pears, variety milk.
Thursday, March 12 – Hamburger on a bun, tater tots, sliced tomatoes, fruit cocktail, variety milk.
Friday, March 13 – Cheese pizza, garbanzo beans, tater tots, Mandarin oranges, variety milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, March 9 – Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, oven baked fries, leaf lettuce, celery, carroteenies, plum, variety milk.
Tuesday, March 10 – Sweet and sour chicken with whole grain rice, broccoli, cauliflower, chickpeas, orange smile, variety milk.
Wednesday, March 11 – Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks, oven baked fries, cucumbers, beets, grapes, marinara sauce, variety milk.
Thursday, March 12 – Beef dippers, whole grain rice, green beans, carroteenies, sweet red peppers, pears, variety milk.
Friday, March 13 – Cheese pizza rippers, Romaine salad, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, pineapple, low fat ranch dressing, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, March 9 – Breakfast pizza or strawberry mini pancakes, assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, March 10 – Breakfast burrito or bagel with cream cheese and assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, March 11 – Pancake and sausage on a stick or maple waffle and assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, March 12 – Breakfast combo with French toast sticks or uncrustable and assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, March 13 – Breakfast taco or funnel cake with strawberry cup or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, March 9 – Been and bean burrito, Spanish rice, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, March 10 – Homemade chili, cinnamon roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, March 11 – Buffalo chicken bites, waffle fries, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, March 12 – Homemade spaghetti, steamed vegetables, garlic bread, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, March 13 – Grilled cheese sandwich, soup Du-jour, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
