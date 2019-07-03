SUNNYSIDE — The local Fire Department’s volunteer numbers were hovering around 15 just a year ago.
That number has increased to more than 40 thanks to changes made in the mindset and environment at the department since Chief Ken Anderson was hired.
“The key was making it an environment that was all inclusive and diverse,” he said.
Convincing paid personnel to realize the department is too small still to consist of nothing but career staff, yet too big to be staffed by volunteers, he said, was a big step.
“We made a change to how people were welcomed,” Anderson said, adding there were fliers advertising the benefits of working with the department sent out to other agencies.
Those fliers listed the EMS/Rescue, Hazmat and Technical Rescue aspects of the department, giving those already qualified as EMTs and firefighters another opportunity to fulfill their need to act as civil servants.
“We put the message out that volunteering and working as a firefighter is about the community and nothing but the community,” Anderson said. “Everybody’s contribution has some value.”
The volunteers are provided a monthly stipend, and they are regularly on duty for shifts according to a schedule.
That improves response times “significantly,” Anderson said, noting it is because the volunteers are already at the station rather than being called away from their everyday lives.
“We also train volunteers to the same standard as career firefighters,” he said, explaining the training includes advanced first aid, EMT and help getting them through paramedic programs when there’s an interest.
The number of individuals interested in serving as volunteers has increased such that instead of just one recruit class, Anderson said there are two this year — spring and fall.
It all adds up as a benefit to the community with improved responses and helping to improve the city’s fire rating.
