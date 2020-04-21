BROWNSTOWN — Two women, Shante Hazel Barney, 23, and Maria Evangelina Martinez, 50, were murdered on April 9 by Edward C. Robinson Jr. who is being held on murder in the first degree for $1,000,000.
On Thursday, April 9 at 4 p.m. Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers from the Yakama Nation Tribal Police were dispatched to the 11000 block of Branch Rd. in Brownstown near Harrah for a report of a person that was stabbed.
The two women were pronounced dead on the scene and Robinson, 33, of Wapato was arrested according to court documents.
During the investigation, police learned the two women were brutally stabbed to death with a knife and Barney’s 3-year-old child witnessed part of the stabbing. A family member was able to rescue the child from the home by pulling her through a partially open window.
Robinson was booked into the Yakima County Jail on charges of murder in the first degree domestic violence. At the time of the murder, Robinson was on pre-trial release on assault 3rd degree charges in connection with a fight at a Yakima dance club that left a man injured.
The first woman murdered was Robinson’s mother, 50-year-old Maria Evangelina Martinez from Harrah. The second woman murdered was Robinson’s sister-in-law, 23-year-old Shante Hazel Barney of Toppenish. She was his brother’s wife and she was protecting the 3-year-old from Robinson. Both women were enrolled members of the Yakama Nation.
An autopsy was performed the next day and the Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice ruled the deaths a homicide. The women died as a result of stab wounds to their upper torso and neck.
The YSO was assisted by the Yakama Nation Tribal Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team, Fire District 5, Harrah Fire Station 3, and American Medical Response. The YSO thank them for their help and support.
The YSO sends condolences to the affected families and the Yakama Nation community.
