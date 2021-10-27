Effective Sunday, October 24, dialing a phone number in all of Eastern Washington requires 10 digits, even if it is a local call.
The change comes to accommodate the new suicide prevention line, “988” from the Federal Communications Commission.
Eastern Washington will be required to add “509” to its dialing because there are areas that use 988 as a prefix for phone numbers.
According to the FCC, starting on Sunday, October 24, “Local calls dialed with only seven digits may not connect, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed.”
The new nationwide suicide prevention line is expected to go live in July of 2022.
