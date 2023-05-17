 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

13,000 fruit bins destroyed by fire

Nearly $1.2 million in damages

13,000 fruit bins destroyed by fire

A thick cloud of black smoke obstructs the view of the sky as close to 13,000 empty fruit bins were destroyed in the fire on the north side of SLI Road on Wednesday, May 10.

 Kennia Perez

Thousands of empty plastic bins caught fire northeast of Sunnyside on SLI Road near Bethany Road on Wednesday, May 10 at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Job Wise can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 116 or email Jwise@SunnysideSun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Purchase a Subscription