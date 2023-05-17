13,000 fruit bins destroyed by fire

Thousands of empty plastic bins caught fire northeast of Sunnyside on SLI Road near Bethany Road on Wednesday, May 10 at approximately 6:15 p.m.
A thick cloud of black smoke from the blaze could be seen throughout the Yakima valley.
“Due to the size of the column, it appeared much closer to our station than it actually was,” said Cameron Haubrich, Acting Fire Chief for Sunnyside Fire Department. “I had actually started towards the smoke in my command vehicle prior to dispatch,” Haubrich said.
Fire crews were dispatched at around 6:20 p.m.
Nearly 13,000 fruit harvest bins were destroyed in the fire. Most of the bins were made of plastic which contributed to the dark smoke. There were some wood bins burned as well.
The fire was left to burn out on its own after it was no longer deemed a threat, according to Deputy Chief Joel Byam of Yakima County Fire District 5. Fire crews left the scene between 12:30 and 1 a.m., on Tuesday, May 11.
Damages from the fire resulted in a loss of approximately $1,200,000.
Byam stated that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it is “suspicious.”
The investigation has been turned over to the Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office.
