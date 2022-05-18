The Sunnyside Police Department has made an arrest connected to the Cinco de Mayo shooting incident.
A 13-year-old documented gang member was arrested last night, Tuesday, May 17 and booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center. The Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office and Sunnyside Detectives were able to generate probable cause to the juvenile believed to be responsible for the shooting.
According to the Sunnyside Police Department, this continues to be an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call 509-836-6200 or send any photos, videos or information to CrimeTips@sunnyside-wa.gov
