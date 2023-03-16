Sunnyside Police Department Detectives arrested the non-compliant 16-year-old male who was shot in the incident on Friday, March 10.
He will be charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment and several probation violations stemming from previous charges.
Shortly before 6 p.m. on March 10, Sunnyside Police responded to a shots fired call near 6th Street and Franklin Avenue.
In addition to the 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old female was also struck by gunfire. Both youth sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The Sunnyside Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
Chief Robert Layman stated in a press release that they understand public concern and frustration with no immediate arrest of the alleged shooter. “We can assure you that we are actively working on all leads and taking any avenue to find the suspects,” he said.
At this time Sunnyside detectives are classifying this as a gang related shooting.
