SUNNYSIDE — A construction worker from the Yakima Valley nearly missed out on the top prize of $2.7 million.
When he stopped by the local Safeway to buy a soda, he stopped at the Lottery vending machine to scan his ticket.
“When you win a few bucks, the machine displays a message that asks if you want to reinvest your winnings and buy a new ticket, and when you do, you click ‘OK’ on the screen,” said the 25-year resident of the area. “So, I just clicked ‘OK’ and almost tossed the ticket in the trash…but then I thought that the screen had looked a little different, so I scanned it again and it said ‘Woo hoo!’ and told me to contact a Lottery office.”
The store’s cashier told him that prizes of more than $600 need to be claimed at a Lottery office, so he called his wife of 30 years on his way to work and said, “Well, we won more than $600, so that’s cool. See you after work.”
When he got home that night that he looked up the winning numbers and realized that he’d won $2.7 million.
“This certainly will make our retirement years quite a bit easier,” added the winner. “Thank goodness I did that double-take and scanned the ticket again.”
The winning ticket was sold at Safeway, 613 S. Sixth Street.
