YAKIMA — Two properties owned by Astria Health have sold to a local investment group for approximately $20 million through bankruptcy court after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019, according to Cushman & Wakefield, a global commercial real estate services firm.
On Dec. 16, the firm’s capital markets team advised the sale of the medical campus formerly known as Astria Regional Medical Center, which was mostly vacant at the time of sale. The campus is located at 110 S. Ninth St. in Yakima, totaling nearly 290,000 square feet. It has six floors, a basement, and a built out inpatient hospital space.
The second location – Astria Regional Medical Plaza – is a neighboring medical office located at 1005 Walnut St. This location is 80,042 square feet of built out medical office space including the ambulatory surgery center on the second floor.
This property was also mostly vacant at time of sale; however, the ambulatory surgery center will continue to operate through Astria Health under a leaseback agreement with the buyer.
Cushman & Wakefield Healthcare Capital Markets Team Managing Director and co-leader Travis Ives expressed, “Astria Health achieved a very competitive price for the property, the buyer acquired a unique asset that met their needs perfectly, and the local community will benefit from a revamped medical campus that will continue to provide much needed healthcare services to area residents.”
The news of selling the property comes just over a month after the stepping down of John M. Gallagher, former System President and Chief Executive Officer of Astria Health, citing family health concerns as his reason.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Gallagher informed the Board of Directors he was stepping down and Brian Gibbons, President of Astria Sunnyside Hospital, was asked to be the Interim President and CEO.
In a news release, Gallagher stated, “Brian has done a great job for us over the past eight years at Sunnyside. I have full confidence in Brian’s ability to step in and continue to take Astria forward.”
Gallagher will continue to stay involved with Astria in a consultancy position as requested by the board, allowing him to assist through the final stages of exiting bankruptcy.
Board Chair Mary Ann Bliesner reported Gallagher “…has guided the system to stability as evidenced by the system posting a positive $29.6 million EBITDAR (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring) year to date in the midst of a pandemic. He has done an outstanding job leading the company through unprecedented growth.”
Gibbons expressed, “I am honored to step into the position of President and CEO of Astria Health in addition to my ongoing role as President of Astria Sunnyside Hospital.”
Regarding the recent sale, he added, “The sale is a significant milestone in Astria Health’s exit from Chapter 11 as it reduces outstanding secured debt enabling us to more easily and rapidly exit Chapter 11.
“The Astria Ambulatory Surgical Center will continue to operate in its same location until we can relocate the entity to a new location. There are no plans to move this location at this time.”
