SUNNYSIDE — “After much serious thought, a hard and realistic look at the resources we have to work with, and conversations and input from community partners, we have decided to cancel this year’s Lighted Farm Implement Parade,” 2020 Sunnyside Noon Rotary President Jessica Morgan said in a press release issued shortly after noon, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Morgan reported the group had been working closely with the City of Sunnyside and Police Department, along with Yakima Health Department since the summer.
She said they examined changes of location, different traffic patterns and a complete re-imagining of the event, but ultimately came to the same conclusion with each alternative, that it can’t logistically be done safely.
“This was a very difficult decision to make. Our event can draw upwards of 30,000 parade attendees,” Morgan stated.
The recently held Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 29, was used as a smaller sample test for how their parade might proceed, according to Morgan. She acknowledged the police department experienced many challenges related to heavy traffic safety issues.
“… and we must respect the concerns that were raised.”
The club president thanked everyone who has championed this event to make it one of the annual holiday events in the state.
“I know that in our hearts we want to provide something amazing for our community to look forward to, but we also have a greater responsibility to keep citizens safe,” Morgan explained.
