SUNNYSIDE — The Yakima County’s 119,699 registered voters should find their 2020 Primary Election ballots in their mailbox beginning Thursday, July 17, according to Yakima County Elections Supervisor Yolanda Arellano.
The mail-in prepaid postage ballots are due back Tuesday, Aug. 4, and cover a lot of issues, as well as the long list of individual seeking public office.
“Mail-in Ballots have already been sent to voters living out of state or overseas,” she explained.
With many congressional, state and county issues on the ballot, Arellano pointed out there is a sample ballot on the county elections website for voters to review.
The complete voter’s pamphlet with candidate information is available on the Secretary of State website: www.myvoter.wa.gov.
Arellano noted there are many issues on the ballots for the Primary, “…and yes, the governor’s race with 36 candidates and the lieutenant governor’s race,” the supervisor confirmed.
“All the statewide and congressional and county positions as well as the City of Sunnyside’s Sales and Use Tax Levy for Transportation Improvement Program are on the 2020 county-wide ballot,” Arellano added.
“It is a full ballot,” Arellano declared.
County voters who have changed their address or other issues have until July 27 to make changes online.
Arellano noted there is a very low number of contested signatures and voters are contacted twice, before the ballot can be recertified.
Addresses can be changed at the Secretary of State portal.
“We also encourage the voters to visit the portal to learn more about the candidates,” she urged.
Individuals who haven’t registered to vote can do so online at any time or take advantage of the state’s “same day” registration until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
There is an election registration satellite office in Sunnyside at Neighborhood Health, 617 Scoon Road.
“We are only there on Election Day on Aug 4 and of course again on Nov. 4,” Arellano added.
A list of all county ballot drop-off boxes is available at www.yakimacounty.us/1136/Where-to-return-your-ballot-and-accessib.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.