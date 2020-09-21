YAKIMA — The Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition (YVVC) will be holding the free, 21st annual Veterans Stand Down and Benefit Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, October 17, in the SunDome at State Fair Park, 1301 South Fair Avenue.
The Stand Down provides free services to all veterans, from recently separated to long-term civilian. A copy of the veteran’s military discharge papers (DD214) or other veteran ID is required for proof of military service.
Attendees are requested to pre-register online at https://forms.gle/jweY6YWJamJt3PDX8. For those not able to attend, complete the form and allow the YVVC to initiate contact afterwards.
Health District guidelines will be followed including face masks, social distancing, and fewer people in the building at any one time.
Federal, state and community veterans programs and organizations with over 30 services will be available; employment assistance, homeless and housing assistance, registration for VA Medical, flu shots, VA Disability Claims, winter coats, blankets, and food.
In addition to services inside the building, veterans may choose curbside service for food and other requested items.
For registration assistance, call the Yakima County Veterans Program, 509-574-1537.
