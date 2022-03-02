GRANDVIEW — Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Grandview Police Department officers, and Lower Valley Fire Department responded to a report of a high speed two vehicle collision at the intersection of Forsell and Hornby Roads.
Responders arrived to find a 1997 Honda Accord and a 2012 Dodge Durango off the roadway on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Celeste Rodriguez, 25, of Grandview and Haile Howe, 27, also of Grandview, were in the Honda Accord. Esteban Trevino, 41, of Grandview was alone in the Dodge Durango.
Authorities say their initial investigation shows Rodriguez, who was driving the Accord, was going north on Hornby Rd., and was driving over the posted 50 mph speed limit according to a witness.
According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Rodriguez failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection with Forsell Rd., where the front of her car was struck by the Durango. The impact of the crash caused both cars to go off the road and up a bank at the northwest corner of the intersection.
Howe was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rodriguez and Trevino were transported by ambulance to Astria Sunnyside Hospital. Officials report Rodriguez suffered fractures, while Trevino sustained minor injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.