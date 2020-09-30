SUNNYSIDE — In an effort provide affordable low-income housing for mentally ill individuals in the community, Comprehensive Health Care (CHC) is applying for a grant to add 20 units next to its Vista Del Sol 12-unit complex at 111 E. Parkland Dr., announced Sunnyside CHC Director Rick George.
“The existing Vista Del Sol I is housing set aside for those persons who need both stable housing and counseling support to live on their own,” George explained to the city council at its Sept. 14 meeting.
He said as part of the application, he was seeking the council’s support of the project to include in the project grant package.
CHC is seeking $3.5 million to build the housing units, next to the currently housing complex, at project has been in the design phase for nearly a year.
The completed application to the Washington State Department of Commerce Housing Trust Fund was due Sept. 29.
The council, in unanimous agreement, ordered a letter of support be written for the CHC proposal.
“Many of our clients have come out of a variety of situations. We’re trying to stabilize their lives, so they are able to live on their own,” George explained.
He said the new Vista Del Sol II program in addition to housing will provide case management, medical management, and home health care so residents may live as independently as possible.
“We should know by Dec. 23 if our proposal will be approved,” he conveyed. “And we must be ready to start construction by March 2023.”
The CHC currently provides more than 100 housing units for the mentally ill throughout its southcentral Washington region, which extends from White Salmon in Klickitat County to Walla Walla in Walla Walla County.
This is great news....so glad that the mentally ill people are getting something much needed in our community.
