The Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Sunnyside Police, and Lower Valley Fire responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Van Belle and Washout Roads at 5:40 p.m. on Monday, March 7.
Responders arrived to find a 2000 Dodge Durango and a 2001 Nissan Frontier pickup off the side of the road on the northeast side of the intersection.
The Nissan, driven by J. Calderon, 44, of Sunnyside was travelling north on Washout Road. The Durango, driven by David Gomez-Perez, 26, of Sunnyside, was travelling east on Van Belle Road.
According to a report from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Gomez-Perez was travelling at a rate of speed over the posted 50 miles per hour and did not stop at the stop sign. Calderon was traveling alone in the Nissan and is believed to have died on impact, according to the report.
Gomez-Perez has been taken into custody and booked into the Yakima County Jail on charges of vehicular homicide. He is believed to have been under the influence.
This is the fifth fatality collision this year, with four occurring in the Lower Yakima Valley area.
