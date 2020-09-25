SUNNYSIDE — Leo Celso Perez Vergara, 24, faced a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Richard H. Bartheld on Thursday, Sept. 24, and is being held on a $50,000 bond for burglary in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment.
According to court documents, Vergara arrived uninvited at the residence of the victim, who is the mother of his two children on 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue. The unnamed victim has a valid protection order against Vergara.
Allegedly, the Sunnyside man climbed through the living room window armed with a machete and threatened the victim. The victim begged for Vergara to leave, but he refused and became violent with her.
Court documents confirm that Vergara dragged the victim outside at knifepoint, holding her to the ground with the tip of the weapon against her scalp and head.
The victim attempted to call 911 but was prevented from doing so by Vergara. The suspect fled and police were unable to apprehend him at the time of the report.
Police were able to locate a shelter for the victim and her two children.
Vergara is currently held on a $50,000 bond at the Yakima County Jail.
